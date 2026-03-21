LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Issues Earnings Results

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $77.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

LICT Stock Performance

Shares of LICT opened at $12,000.00 on Friday. LICT has a 52 week low of $9,800.00 and a 52 week high of $13,900.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11,424.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10,992.89.

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About LICT

(Get Free Report)

LICT Corporation is a telecommunications holding company headquartered in Hudson, New York. Operating under the ticker OTCMKTS:LICT, the company specializes in the design, deployment and management of fiber‐based broadband, voice and managed network solutions. LICT serves a broad customer base that includes small and medium enterprises, government and educational institutions, as well as residential subscribers in rural and suburban communities.

The company’s service portfolio encompasses dark fiber leasing, point-to-point and ring-based fiber transport, high-speed Internet access, managed security and cloud connectivity solutions.

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