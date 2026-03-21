Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Finance Corp International Sells 4,819 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $25,926.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,825,107 shares in the company, valued at $31,339,075.66. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Finance Corp International sold 34,607 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $175,111.42.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Finance Corp International sold 87,041 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $462,187.71.

On Monday, March 16th, Finance Corp International sold 27,389 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $135,301.66.

On Friday, March 13th, Finance Corp International sold 60,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $291,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Finance Corp International sold 24,532 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $113,828.48.

On Thursday, March 12th, Finance Corp International sold 2,839 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $13,286.52.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Finance Corp International sold 4,235 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $19,692.75.

On Monday, March 9th, Finance Corp International sold 27,767 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $126,617.52.

On Friday, March 6th, Finance Corp International sold 9,224 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $42,799.36.

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $19,691.10.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSAK. 9823 Capital L.P. bought a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 140,812 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,766,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSAK. Wall Street Zen raised Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSAK

About Lesaka Technologies

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Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

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