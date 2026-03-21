Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.07, but opened at $24.70. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 6,061 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Lenovo Group Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

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Lenovo Group is a multinational technology company known primarily for the design, manufacture and sale of personal computers, servers, storage and smart devices. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial PCs (notable brands include ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion), workstations, enterprise-class ThinkSystem servers and storage, as well as tablets, smartphones (notably through its Motorola Mobility acquisition), smart home devices and related software. Lenovo also provides IT services and solutions, including systems integration, managed services and lifecycle support for enterprise customers.

The company traces its origins to 1984 when it was founded in Beijing as Legend by Liu Chuanzhi; it later adopted the Lenovo name and expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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