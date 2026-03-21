Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) Plans $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $25.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

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Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $468.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $524.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.77. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $443.19 and a 1 year high of $689.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.76 by ($0.31). Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total transaction of $54,001.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,722.05. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 254 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.50, for a total value of $136,271.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,785. This represents a 18.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,054 shares of company stock valued at $563,687. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lennox International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 52.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

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