Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

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Legend Biotech Price Performance

LEGN opened at $17.41 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 28.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 76.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Legend Biotech by 1,730.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

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Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, with research and development operations in Shanghai, the company leverages a global infrastructure to advance innovative cellular therapies. Legend Biotech pursues a strategy of strategic collaboration to extend its reach, most notably through its partnership with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The company’s lead asset, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (commercially marketed as Carvykti), is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed CAR-T therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

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