Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Legal & General Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and traded as low as $16.42. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 35,875 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Legal & General Group Price Performance

About Legal & General Group

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

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Legal & General Group is a London‑headquartered multinational financial services company with roots dating back to the 19th century. The firm provides a range of life insurance, retirement and protection products alongside savings and workplace pension solutions. Over its history it has expanded beyond traditional insurance into asset management and long‑term investment activities aimed at serving both individual and institutional clients.

Core operations include life assurance, annuities and pension de‑risking for corporate clients, together with retail and workplace pension provision.

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