Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,498 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,986,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,823,000 after acquiring an additional 189,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,482 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,872,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,718,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,440 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 6.7%

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,429.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $308,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,364.76. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $615,907.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,519.72. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,614 shares of company stock worth $4,346,028. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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