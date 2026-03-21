Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Takes $593,000 Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter.

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Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

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