Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 3.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 472.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

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Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $49.02 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

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