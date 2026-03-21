Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 269.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,823,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after acquiring an additional 404,327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,539,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,450,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,781,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,394,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -255.71%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.