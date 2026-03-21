Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2026

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.10. 222,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 194,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20.

Kropz Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.72.

Kropz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kropz is an emerging plant nutrient producer with an advanced stage phosphate mining project in South Africa and a phosphate project in the Republic of Congo (‘RoC’). The vision of the Kropz Group is to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and to develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.

Kropz’s Elandsfontein Phosphate Project is a near-term producing asset in South Africa’s Western Cape Province, close to export infrastructure and primed to take advantage of a recovery in phosphate prices.

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