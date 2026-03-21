Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Down 2.4% on Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $92.66 and last traded at $93.04. 2,826,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,418,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.31.

Specifically, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $559,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 59,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,058.01. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $134,878.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,376.22. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total value of $1,336,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,372.74. This represents a 22.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Key Headlines Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 8.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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