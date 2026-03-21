Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.9180. Approximately 3,624,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,498,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

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Kohl’s Stock Down 3.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3,777.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 400.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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