Karmela Gaffney Sells 2,700 Shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) CMO Karmela Gaffney sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $150,849.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,243.49. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of APEI stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $990.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

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American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $158.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.30%. American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 84.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APEI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on American Public Education from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Public Education from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Public Education

Key Headlines Impacting American Public Education

Here are the key news stories impacting American Public Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarter and guidance: APEI reported an EPS beat and revenue above estimates and provided Q1 2026 EPS guidance (0.580–0.640), which underpins bullish analyst revisions and investor interest. Zacks: Q4 & outlook

Strong quarter and guidance: APEI reported an EPS beat and revenue above estimates and provided Q1 2026 EPS guidance (0.580–0.640), which underpins bullish analyst revisions and investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift: Multiple firms have raised price targets and ratings (DA Davidson, Lake Street, Barrington and others), reflecting the beat/guidance and supporting upside to the consensus ~$55.50 target. DA Davidson Price Target Raise

Analyst lift: Multiple firms have raised price targets and ratings (DA Davidson, Lake Street, Barrington and others), reflecting the beat/guidance and supporting upside to the consensus ~$55.50 target. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation: Some institutions (e.g., Goldman Sachs, Mirae Asset, Empowered Funds) have increased holdings recently, which can help underpin the stock after the earnings beat.

Institutional accumulation: Some institutions (e.g., Goldman Sachs, Mirae Asset, Empowered Funds) have increased holdings recently, which can help underpin the stock after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting looks anomalous: public short-interest printouts in mid‑March show zero-share totals and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0), suggesting a reporting/data issue rather than a material change in bearish positioning.

Short-interest reporting looks anomalous: public short-interest printouts in mid‑March show zero-share totals and NaN changes (days-to-cover = 0.0), suggesting a reporting/data issue rather than a material change in bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Large insider/affiliate selling: 325 Capital LLC executed multiple large disposals (totaling hundreds of thousands in proceeds across March 16–18), and senior executives (including the CMO Karmela Gaffney and others) sold shares in mid‑March—these block sales raise near-term selling pressure and may signal tax- or liquidity-driven exits. See the 325 Capital filing. 325 Capital Form 4

Large insider/affiliate selling: 325 Capital LLC executed multiple large disposals (totaling hundreds of thousands in proceeds across March 16–18), and senior executives (including the CMO Karmela Gaffney and others) sold shares in mid‑March—these block sales raise near-term selling pressure and may signal tax- or liquidity-driven exits. See the 325 Capital filing. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales: CMO Karmela Gaffney and Nuno S. Fernandes filed separate sales (small-to-mid size) that together add to the week’s selling flow and can amplify short-term volatility. Gaffney Form 4 Fernandes Form 4

About American Public Education

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American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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