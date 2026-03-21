JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 410.01 and traded as low as GBX 382. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 382, with a volume of 30,459 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 408.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 397.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £197.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.23.

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JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Company Profile

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Invest in the Heart of America

Key points

Focus – gain pure exposure to the heart of corporate USA, where underappreciated growth opportunities are abundant

Expertise – managed by a team of specialist investors with more than six decades of combined experience and an impressive long-term track record in the US small cap market

Quality – the investment team focuses on identifying well-managed, cash-generative businesses that enjoy an enduring competitive advantage and attractive growth prospects

Why invest in this trust

The long-term economic success of the United States is founded upon the depth and breadth of its thriving corporate sector, with ambitious companies providing a constant source of renewal and evolution.

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