JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,263 Shares of FirstService Corporation $FSV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.56% of FirstService worth $48,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 100.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,634,000 after buying an additional 740,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,904,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth $56,029,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in FirstService by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,216,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,263,000 after acquiring an additional 253,155 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

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FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.67. FirstService Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $209.66.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSV. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstService

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

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