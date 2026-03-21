JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 652,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Core Natural Resources were worth $54,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNR. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 1,290.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,717.80. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $4,122,874.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,890. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1%

CNR opened at $106.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $113.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.54 million. Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -13.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Core Natural Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Core Natural Resources from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNR

About Core Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

Further Reading

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