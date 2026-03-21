JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $53.43 Million Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,947,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,256,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $53,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 16,025.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,605.8% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 370.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

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Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.06%.The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WWW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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