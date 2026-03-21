JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $52.31 Million Stake in EPR Properties $EPR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 901,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $52,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $55,093,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,746,000 after purchasing an additional 717,734 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,870,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,975,000 after purchasing an additional 553,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $27,895,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 89.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 977,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,722,000 after purchasing an additional 462,354 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 38.27%.The firm had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $282,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,453.76. The trade was a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $404,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,583.66. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,101. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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