JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,413 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $50,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,421,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,248,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 846,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,732,000 after buying an additional 799,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 843.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 819,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,918,000 after buying an additional 732,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 537,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 405,113 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

OGE Energy Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE OGE opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. OGE Energy Corporation has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $292,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,263.43. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske purchased 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,055.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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