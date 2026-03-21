JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130,912 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 160,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $51,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 38.5% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,196,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,475 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the third quarter worth about $25,647,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,737,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 2,318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 606,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,376 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 498,585 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Buenaventura Mining from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Buenaventura Mining Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The mining company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 45.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Buenaventura Mining

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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