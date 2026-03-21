JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 214,977 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,977 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $52,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $4,128,266.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,592,230 shares of company stock valued at $36,185,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Price Performance

NYSE KVYO opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $37.79.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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