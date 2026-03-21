JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 6,362 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $55,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $144.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

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