JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Position Boosted by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,013 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $301,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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