Jonathan Allan Sells 4,267 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $140,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,646.64. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Jonathan Allan sold 4,628 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $145,041.52.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

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More Stoke Therapeutics News

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

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Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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