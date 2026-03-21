Jonathan Allan Sells 4,267 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $140,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,646.64. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jonathan Allan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 18th, Jonathan Allan sold 4,628 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $145,041.52.
Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance
Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
More Stoke Therapeutics News
Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord raised its price target sharply to $60 and assigned a Buy, giving STOK a meaningful upside projection versus recent levels — a clear catalyst for buying interest. Canaccord raises STOK price target to $60 (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Other analysts reiterated/raised Buy views and targets (BTIG reaffirmed Buy with a $39 target; Wedbush pushed its target to $38; Needham published a bullish outlook), adding breadth to the bullish narrative and likely attracting momentum and institutional buyers. BTIG reaffirmation (Benzinga) Wedbush boosts price target to $38 (AmericanBankingNews) Needham bullish outlook (AmericanBankingNews)
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Stoke’s STK‑001 program emphasizes potential beyond seizure reduction (aiming to restore developmental loss in Dravet syndrome), supporting longer‑term upside expectations if clinical data meet endpoints. FierceBiotech: Stoke aims to restore developmental loss in Dravet syndrome
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces reviewed a recent sharp pullback and what triggered it—useful context for traders but not a new company catalyst. Kalkine: What triggered the sudden drop?
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/volume note — today’s volume is well above average and the stock is trading above both its 50‑ and 200‑day SMAs, indicating higher investor interest; this can amplify moves in either direction.
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple executives (including the CFO, general counsel and senior insiders such as Barry Ticho) disclosed sizable sales across March 17–19, which can weigh on sentiment and prompt investor caution despite analyst optimism. Representative SEC filings: SEC Form 4 (Jonathan Allan) SEC Form 4 (Barry Ticho)
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.
The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.
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