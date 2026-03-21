Jon Stenberg Buys 10,000 Shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Stenberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,953.30. This trade represents a 5.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Citizens Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CIA opened at $4.59 on Friday. Citizens, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.43.

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Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Citizens had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $72.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens by 142.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 117,502 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 157,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 133.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 96,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 118.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 558,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIA. Wall Street Zen raised Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Citizens Company Profile

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Citizens, Inc (NYSE:CIA) is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Citizens Bank of Northern Arkansas, the company provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across Northern and Central Arkansas.

Citizens offers a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside lending solutions such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate loans and consumer installment loans.

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