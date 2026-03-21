Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,216,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,638,000 after buying an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,484,000 after buying an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.91.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of JNJ opened at $235.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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