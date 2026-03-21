JetBlue Airways Eyes Accelerating Demand, Touts JetForward Gains and United Blue Sky Progress

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) executives told investors they are encouraged by an improving demand backdrop early in the year and said the airline is seeing measurable progress under its JetForward plan, which management framed as a multi-year effort to improve reliability, expand premium and ancillary offerings, strengthen its network, and restore profitability.

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First-quarter update: demand strength and storm impacts

President Marty St. George said JetBlue updated first-quarter guidance “reflecting accelerating demand,” adding that strength seen in the fourth quarter carried into the first quarter and then “accelerated” further. He said storms “Fernando and Fern” affected results, creating “some CASM impact” and driving reductions, but management emphasized underlying improvements excluding the weather disruption.

JetForward progress: service, product, network, and cost initiatives

St. George said that net of the storms, JetBlue’s underlying RASM improved by two points and CASM ex improved by one point, describing that as “strong execution.” He also noted that oil prices remain “extremely volatile,” and said the company is focused on “controlling what we can.”

St. George said JetForward is “absolutely working” and cited $305 million of “incremental EBIT” delivered in 2025, along with positive RASM that year. He said JetBlue expects to be “on track for another $310 million of EBIT” in 2026, with a targeted return to $850 million–$950 million of incremental EBIT through 2027.

He outlined progress across JetForward’s pillars:

Reliable and caring service: St. George said JetBlue delivered an eight-point year-over-year improvement in Net Promoter Score and a 17-point improvement over two years, and is “back at the top of the industry” on NPS. He also said the airline met every operating and on-time performance goal in 2025.

St. George said JetBlue delivered an eight-point year-over-year improvement in Net Promoter Score and a 17-point improvement over two years, and is “back at the top of the industry” on NPS. He also said the airline met every operating and on-time performance goal in 2025. Products and perks: He highlighted the premium card, BlueHouse, and a new lounge at JFK, and said JetBlue achieved “the best business class product in J.D. Power this year.”

He highlighted the premium card, BlueHouse, and a new lounge at JFK, and said JetBlue achieved “the best business class product in J.D. Power this year.” Best East Coast leisure network: St. George said 20% of JetBlue’s network was “in ramp in year one in 2025,” that the airline is reclaiming leadership in Fort Lauderdale, and that “Blue Sky was announced and early parts implemented in 2025.”

St. George said 20% of JetBlue’s network was “in ramp in year one in 2025,” that the airline is reclaiming leadership in Fort Lauderdale, and that “Blue Sky was announced and early parts implemented in 2025.” Securing the financial future: He said JetBlue retired its E190 fleet, modernized fuel processes, and is seeing cost savings tied to improved operational performance.

Fort Lauderdale expansion and premium strategy

Management called Fort Lauderdale a “generational moment” and said JetBlue has already announced 20 new routes and increased frequencies. St. George said access to international customs has been a priority, with progress made and continued focus ahead.

He also said JetBlue now has the most lie-flat seats in transcontinental markets out of South Florida, and described the broader Miami–West Palm–Fort Lauderdale region as Florida’s biggest premium market. According to St. George, Fort Lauderdale RASM is up low single digits on capacity up double digits.

In a Q&A, executives said JetBlue has regained its leadership position in Fort Lauderdale and now operates more flights there than pre-COVID. They pointed to a planned terminal expansion project and reiterated the importance of access to international gates, particularly given strong performance in visiting-friends-and-relatives (VFR) markets. St. George also said JetBlue believes it can compete across both “sides of the K-shaped economy,” offering a premium product while also competing strongly with ultra-low-cost carriers in the market.

Blue Sky partnership with United and new ancillary opportunities

St. George said the Blue Sky partnership with United is intended to increase JetBlue’s relevance and scale, with a goal that a TrueBlue customer would have “little reason” to look outside the JetBlue-United relationship for flights. He said reciprocal earn-and-burn is in place and that interline cross-selling launched about six weeks earlier is “tracking better than expected,” with top JetBlue markets booked on United’s website tied to United hubs where JetBlue historically had less presence.

Later this year, he said JetBlue plans to introduce additional customer perks and expand the Paisly platform through United’s website, starting with cars and then hotels. St. George described this as an opportunity to demonstrate that Paisly can work with another airline, potentially enabling expansion to other carriers.

When asked about the scope of cooperation with United, St. George said JetBlue cannot coordinate schedules or share revenue, and characterized the arrangement as an interline agreement and reciprocal frequent-flyer agreement, with Paisly as an additional component. He said JetBlue is currently focused on executing Blue Sky “as designed,” while leaving open the possibility of more creative approaches in the future.

Domestic First Class rollout and capital plan

St. George said JetBlue plans to launch a “Domestic First” product in the second half of the year on its non-Mint fleet, beginning with A320 aircraft. He said the airline expects to deploy it across 20% of that fleet through year-end, with the “vast majority” of the product completed in 2027. He also said JetBlue decided to expand from three to four rows of first-class seating on some aircraft, reflecting increasing premium demand, while keeping overall premium seat-count exposure roughly similar.

On financing and liquidity, CFO Ursula Hurley said JetBlue targets liquidity of about 17%–20% of trailing twelve months and is planning, as a base case, to raise $500 million this year using aircraft financing to maintain that liquidity level. She said the company ended 2025 at 27% liquidity and has $6.5 billion in unencumbered assets, including aircraft and engines, loyalty assets, and slots, gates, and routes. Hurley also said JetBlue plans to pay back $800 million this year, including a convertible debt maturity due in April, and that management believes the company has reached “peak debt levels.”

Executives also discussed rising airport costs, arguing that expensive airport projects ultimately raise costs for travelers and reduce the ability to stimulate demand with lower fares. Hurley said she has been engaging with port authorities on maintaining competition and exploring lower-cost terminal approaches, citing examples of airport authorities that work with airlines to protect lower-cost flying.

In closing remarks, management emphasized three primary takeaways: JetForward is working, the strategy is “compounding” as initiatives reinforce one another, and a stable macro environment remains important. St. George said demand has been strong in both peak and off-peak periods, with transcon and Florida performing well, while he described the Caribbean as a relative laggard “but still really good.”

About JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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