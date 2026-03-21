Jet2 (LON:JET2) Given New GBX 1,457 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,596 to GBX 1,457 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Jet2 to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,850 to GBX 1,450 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,851.17.

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Jet2 Stock Up 2.2%

Insider Transactions at Jet2

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,073 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,050 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,963. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,231.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,329.72.

In other Jet2 news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,306 per share, with a total value of £21,392.28. Also, insider Stephen Heapy acquired 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 766 per share, for a total transaction of £17,993.34. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,896. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jet2

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Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

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