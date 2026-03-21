Jay Anthony Wolszczak Sells 3,161 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 3,161 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $39,575.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 228,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,203.60. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Anthony Wolszczak also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 6,998 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $88,104.82.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $316.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.49 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.59%.The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

Key Headlines Impacting First Watch Restaurant Group

Here are the key news stories impacting First Watch Restaurant Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company beat on earnings in its Feb. 24 quarterly report (EPS $0.24 vs. $0.08 expected) and revenue rose ~20% year-over-year — the operational recovery and beat support upside potential. Read More.

Company beat on earnings in its Feb. 24 quarterly report (EPS $0.24 vs. $0.08 expected) and revenue rose ~20% year-over-year — the operational recovery and beat support upside potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage is largely constructive: multiple Buy/Overweight ratings and a consensus price target (~$19.75) signal analyst confidence above current levels, which can limit downside. Read More.

Wall Street coverage is largely constructive: multiple Buy/Overweight ratings and a consensus price target (~$19.75) signal analyst confidence above current levels, which can limit downside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several hedge funds and institutional investors have increased positions in prior quarters (e.g., Stephens Investment Management, Deepwater Asset Management), indicating continued institutional interest. Read More.

Several hedge funds and institutional investors have increased positions in prior quarters (e.g., Stephens Investment Management, Deepwater Asset Management), indicating continued institutional interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Business profile: daytime-focused casual-dining concept with expanding footprint — attractive growth story but sensitive to consumer spending and labor/commodity costs. Read More.

Business profile: daytime-focused casual-dining concept with expanding footprint — attractive growth story but sensitive to consumer spending and labor/commodity costs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Balance-sheet/liquidity signals are mixed (low current/quick ratios vs. modest debt-to-equity); these fundamentals could matter if macro conditions deteriorate. Read More.

Balance-sheet/liquidity signals are mixed (low current/quick ratios vs. modest debt-to-equity); these fundamentals could matter if macro conditions deteriorate. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Christopher Tomasso sold 25,062 shares (~$313,776 at ~$12.52), reducing his stake ~2.55% — largest and most market-visible insider sale this round. Read More.

CEO Christopher Tomasso sold 25,062 shares (~$313,776 at ~$12.52), reducing his stake ~2.55% — largest and most market-visible insider sale this round. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO H. Melville Hope III sold 3,878 shares (~$48,553), a ~3.35% reduction. Read More.

CFO H. Melville Hope III sold 3,878 shares (~$48,553), a ~3.35% reduction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other insiders (Jay Wolszczak, Matthew Eisenacher, Laura Sorensen, John D. Jones) executed modest sales on the same date (each thousands of shares), signaling coordinated/portfolio-driven selling that can pressure near-term sentiment. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

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First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

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