James Beer Sells 177 Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director James Beer sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $27,174.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,075.52. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Zscaler Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $151.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.56 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day moving average of $242.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.64 and a beta of 1.07.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
Key Headlines Impacting Zscaler
Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zscaler will establish a global headquarters in Santa Clara, signaling long‑term commitment and capacity to scale operations and hiring in a core tech market. Zscaler to establish global headquarters in Santa Clara
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial/product wins: Zscaler launched an AI & Cyber Threat Research Center with Bharti Airtel and expanded global data‑sovereignty controls on its Zero Trust Exchange — moves that help win regulated and APAC customers and support ARR growth. Partnership with Bharti Airtel Data sovereignty expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals: Zscaler beat February quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and provided FY/Q guidance that kept investors focused on growth vs. margin tradeoffs (guidance supports recurring revenue visibility but AI investments may pressure margins). Company overview & latest results
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put‑option activity — about 47,656 puts traded (~74% above average), indicating elevated bearish positioning and the potential for amplified downside volatility. Options trading alert
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — multiple Form 4s show CEO, CFO, EVP and other senior insiders sold stock mid‑March. Collectively these sales are being read as a near‑term negative signal, even if for liquidity/tax reasons. SEC insider filing (example)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure and competition — recent price‑target trims (Oppenheimer, BMO, Needham, Piper) and comparisons to CrowdStrike highlight faster ARR/margin momentum at some peers and growing margin pressure from Zscaler’s newer AI offerings, weighing on valuation. Price target coverage Competitive comparison
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.13.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZS
About Zscaler
Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.
Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.
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