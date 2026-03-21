James Beer Sells 177 Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director James Beer sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $27,174.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,075.52. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $151.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.56 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day moving average of $242.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.64 and a beta of 1.07.

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Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Key Headlines Impacting Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 19.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZS

About Zscaler

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Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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