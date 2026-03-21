J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $222.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $122.79 and a twelve month high of $236.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.46.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.32%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CFO Albert Brad Delco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,886.75. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $519,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,800. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,945 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,495. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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