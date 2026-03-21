J.B. Hunt Conference: Early Volume Uptick Hit by Winter Storm, Freight Market Still “Fragile”

Executives from J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) said they entered the year seeing slightly stronger-than-expected shipment volumes from some customers before a late-January winter storm severely disrupted transportation across a broad swath of the southern U.S., while also reiterating a view that the overall freight market remains “fragile.”

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Speaking at a conference presentation, CFO Brad Delco joined Darren Field, president of intermodal, and Greer Woodruff, executive vice president of safety, sustainability, and maintenance, to discuss demand trends, rail service, pricing dynamics, cost initiatives, and regulatory developments that could affect industry capacity.

Early-year volume trends and storm disruption

Field said that coming into January, the company experienced “slightly stronger volumes” than what many customers had communicated in mid-December. He characterized the improvement as customers making inventory moves rather than a broad step-change in end demand, noting that while some customers have increased forecasts for the year, he has not seen many reduce them.

Field highlighted an unusually severe storm at the end of January that hit “Texas all the way through Georgia, even into Florida,” combined with a significant temperature drop, calling it “the worst event I’ve experienced in the last decade” in terms of disrupting the ability to move equipment. Delco declined to quantify the financial impact, saying the company typically does not provide specific numbers in that type of setting and remains focused on service execution and “repairing our margins.”

Rail service and intermodal positioning

Field said rail service levels have been strong, calling it “the best rail service I’ve experienced in 30-plus years,” including through the winter events. While acknowledging that railroads faced similar outdoor operating challenges, he said their recovery was “exceptional” and that the industry appears focused on resiliency and preparedness for a potential demand uptick.

On the commercial side, Field said the company is emphasizing intermodal’s role as a “highway to rail conversion strategy” for shippers looking to manage transportation budgets if truckload capacity tightens and prices rise. He added that rising fuel prices can strengthen the conversion conversation, though he said fuel trends over the prior few weeks were a discussion topic but “not yet driving strategy discussions.”

Field also described shipper inventories as “comfortable” given improved supply chain service, saying customers appear more willing to run “historically slightly lower levels of inventory,” supported by confidence that the supply chain can replenish quickly. He said the “fragile” market characterization reflects the possibility that a modest increase in demand could strain supply enough to create inventory gaps and potential lost sales.

Fuel surcharge mechanics

Field said intermodal fuel surcharges are typically “roughly half” of truckload fuel surcharges. He described a standard industry approach tied to the Department of Energy’s weekly national average diesel price, which can create a roughly one-week lag. Over time, he said the surcharge programs generally balance fuel cost experience, though carriers can be hurt during rising fuel environments because of the lag and helped slightly during declines.

Regulatory enforcement and potential capacity effects

Woodruff said the current administration is moving quickly by enforcing existing rules that had been “poorly enforced in the past,” rather than going through lengthy rulemaking processes. He cited the enforcement of English language proficiency requirements beginning in April of the prior year and said the FMCSA administrator had indicated about 17,000 drivers had been placed out of service so far in roughly 10 or 11 months—near Woodruff’s estimated pace of roughly 20,000 per year.

On non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs), Woodruff said an estimated 194,000 drivers with non-domiciled CDLs “will not be renewed,” with some already leaving because their work authorization documentation did not align with CDL expiration dates and state DMVs required updated paperwork for renewal. He said a “good floor” estimate is about 214,000 drivers exiting over the next two to three years—about 5% of CDL holders—and suggested a potential upside of “maybe 12%” when factoring in cabotage enforcement and other compliance issues. He added that cabotage enforcement has already pushed some drivers “south of the border” who were hauling domestic freight in the U.S. back into Mexico, contributing to looser capacity there.

Woodruff also discussed truck driving school oversight, saying audits have resulted in 7,000 of 16,000 registered training programs being removed from the registry and no longer able to provide entry-level driver training. He said he expects tighter standards for training schools. On electronic logging devices (ELDs), he said capacity impacts may be more short-term—particularly if a device loses certification and a carrier must stop operating to replace it—while noting additional screening processes are being implemented for new ELD certifications and that existing devices in the registry may face more scrutiny.

He also addressed potential brokerage liability implications tied to a Supreme Court case involving C.H. Robinson, calling it a “big unknown.” If brokers face liability more like carriers, he said brokers may need to rethink how they screen motor carriers and potentially individual drivers, noting that a significant portion of small carriers have limited recent inspection history and that safety-related data availability could be challenging.

Cost initiatives, margin repair, and pricing dynamics

Delco said the company continues to prioritize “repairing our margins” through operational execution and cost-to-serve initiatives, including work across corporate overhead and business-specific overhead. He said the company tracks progress across “over 100 different line items” and reiterated a commitment to update investors quarterly.

Delco also described a broader business transformation effort aimed at removing structural costs, including engineers examining processes and identifying opportunities for efficiency gains through technology. He said the company is scoping projects with expected returns and prioritizing them, with more tangible evidence expected later this year and into next year.

On the company’s brokerage business (Integrated Capacity Solutions, or ICS), Delco said tighter conditions in the fourth quarter appeared more supply-driven than demand-driven and did not translate into many spot opportunities until late in the quarter. In the first quarter, he said the company has seen more spot opportunities, which can help offset pressure in contractual business, but he also said contractual margins “have compressed further in Q1,” leaving spot to help “overcome that additional pressure.” He added that the team is diversifying into more specialized freight and executing cost initiatives, with an emphasis on converting incremental gross margin into EBIT when conditions improve.

Field said intermodal pricing has historically lagged truckload and brokerage, and he described a competitive environment in which participants want both to grow and to repair margins. He noted that early bid-cycle activity is often “backhaul driven,” which is not typically where margin recovery occurs, with margin repair more dependent on “head hauls.” He also emphasized that margin repair can come not only from pricing but from customer-driven cost takeout, such as increased volume or added flexibility on pickup and delivery windows that can reduce empty miles and improve drayage efficiency.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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