iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Purchased by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 11.2% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Ledge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

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iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

TFLO stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $50.67.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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