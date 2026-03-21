iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0%

IVW stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.