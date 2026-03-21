iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ Stock Holdings Lifted by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 166.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.8% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 3.4%

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.81.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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