iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.92. Approximately 91,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 159,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.08.

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Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 242.9% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

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