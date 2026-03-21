iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Stock Position Increased by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

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iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.62 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.58.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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