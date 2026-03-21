iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Stonekeep Investments LLC

Stonekeep Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.58 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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