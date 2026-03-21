Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Position Reduced by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $75.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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