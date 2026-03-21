Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.46 and last traded at $37.46. 13,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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