Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $60.44. Approximately 9,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 16,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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