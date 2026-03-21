insurance (INSURANCE) Price Tops $342.60 on Exchanges

insurance (INSURANCE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, insurance has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One insurance token can now be bought for approximately $342.60 or 0.00483846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. insurance has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and approximately $63.87 worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,732.36 or 0.99893906 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About insurance

insurance was first traded on September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official website for insurance is insurance.game. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game. The official message board for insurance is insurance.game/blog.

Buying and Selling insurance

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 344.40764833 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire insurance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase insurance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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