Insider Selling: WEX (NYSE:WEX) CAO Sells $112,841.30 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $112,841.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,957.46. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Kimball also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, December 18th, Jennifer Kimball sold 494 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $74,791.60.

WEX Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE:WEX opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $180.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WEX by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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