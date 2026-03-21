Insider Selling: Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sells $33,697.80 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2026

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCOGet Free Report) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $33,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,042.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 12th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 7 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,330.00.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $152.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.39 and its 200 day moving average is $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.89. Southern Copper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.88.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 41.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 65.1% in the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $154.69 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.38 price objective on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.99.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

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