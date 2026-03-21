Insider Selling: Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sells $33,697.80 in Stock

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $33,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,042.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 7 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,330.00.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $152.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.39 and its 200 day moving average is $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.89. Southern Copper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.88.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 41.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 65.1% in the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $154.69 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.38 price objective on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.99.

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Southern Copper Company Profile

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Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

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