Insider Selling: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells $586,113.99 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 26,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $586,113.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 555,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,844.73. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Parth Mehrotra sold 27,229 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $585,968.08.

On Thursday, March 12th, Parth Mehrotra sold 26,763 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $586,109.70.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 21,097 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $479,112.87.

On Monday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 41,999 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $960,097.14.

On Friday, March 6th, Parth Mehrotra sold 21,440 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $496,336.00.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 124.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.08%.The firm had revenue of $541.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $31.00 target price on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 579.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 48.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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