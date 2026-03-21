Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $317,069.10 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,935 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $317,069.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,755.46. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Friday, March 13th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,757 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $755,031.04.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 216 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $39,067.92.

On Thursday, December 18th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,232 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $240,240.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Guidewire Software by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.