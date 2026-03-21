Insider Selling: Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) COO Sells $158,672.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) COO Mark Romaine sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $158,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 159,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,123. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Romaine also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Mark Romaine sold 4,735 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $226,143.60.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Mark Romaine sold 7,500 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $355,425.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Mark Romaine sold 252 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $12,222.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Mark Romaine sold 2,500 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Global Partners Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:GLP opened at $47.39 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 144.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Global Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Global Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLP

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. The company sources refined petroleum products from major refineries and suppliers and transports them through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals and storage facilities. Global Partners focuses on delivering fuel and related services to commercial, industrial and residential customers, positioning itself as a key midstream and downstream energy operator in its core markets.

Through its extensive terminal network in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, Global Partners supplies gasoline, diesel, home heating oil, kerosene, propane and biofuels to a broad customer base.

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