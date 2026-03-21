Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells $282,208.30 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Karen Anderson sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $282,208.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,588.50. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.57. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.55.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,475 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,281,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,741 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,750 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 4,027,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,728,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,298,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after buying an additional 930,711 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNTA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

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Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

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