Insider Buying: Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Purchases $66,300.00 in Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Peter Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $66,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,500. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.41.

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Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.03%.The firm had revenue of $41.27 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Greene County Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 658.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 35.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

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Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

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